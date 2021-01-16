All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I am originally from New Mexico, and I absolutely love the desert. It is where I go to be alone, find balance, and to photograph my most precious moments. I love photographing mid-day light. My favorite photographs are mid-day shots like this one above. I love seeing how the sun changes the landscape, sparks different colors, and sometimes creating amazing shadows like this one. As I was looking above while walking through a slot canyon, I slowly saw a woman’s face appear above me. My first thought was “Is this real?”. I was in utter shock, yet I knew I had to react fast to get this beautiful woman photographed before she disappeared (she disappeared in about 4 minutes). I quickly snapped about 30 or shots before she disappeared into the shadows.