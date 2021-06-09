Slettnes Fyr Lighthouse, Gamvik, Norway

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Traveling to the world's northernmost lighthouse on the mainland during the Corona Pandemic was absolutely epic. There were so many challenges to overcome and they were rewarded with the fact that we could enjoy well-known places just by ourselves.

As the sun was setting I raced across the jagged rocks that surround the cape to catch the right angle of the lighthouse glowing in the sun and the icy water reflecting the colored sky. I slipped a few times, got wet shoes but it was worth it to catch those last rays of sunlight.

