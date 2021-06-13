Slag Beukel, Westland, Holland

TAKE PART • WIN $100
Picture Story
I shoot most of my pictures early in the morning before sunrise. That is often the choice for many photographer, the choice between the bed and the light. I live near the coast and so I am going often to my local coast pitch. I is a five minute drive. Going there so early gives me a desolated beach, no people or dogs. I like that. But more important is the light.
I think that the morning light is softer and smoother than at sunset.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor