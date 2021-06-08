Slag Beukel, s Gravenzande, Westland, Holland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

It was the perfect morning (night). Low tide and sunrise falling together. It was still dark when I walked on the beach in my local pitch in Westland, Holland. The tide has made some beautiful patterns and structures in the wet sand. Suddenly the magic happened. The blue light was shining and made it worthwhile rising up so early, These moments are short. When the sun is going to peep over the dunes the whole atmosphere is changing. Harsh shadows would be the result. Luckily i had time to make my composition . I love the stillness and tranquility so early on the beach.

