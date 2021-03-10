Sisters, Cascade Range, Oregon, USA by Mark Shunk













A forecast of a rare combination of low level cloud cover providing a colorful sunrise as well as clear viewing of the setting full moon prompted me to plan a shot over Middle and North Sisters mountains in the Cascade Range of Central Oregon. My planning was rewarded with the moon descending into the frame just as the sky color reached its peak. This location is easily accessed from the main road between Bend, OR and the town of Sisters. Layers of foreground bunch grass, and shaded pines provide a nice path for the eye to follow forward to the light just brushing the tops of the peaks and up to the clearly lit moon in the blue hour sky. While the "Sisters" are beautiful year round, I particularly like the viewing (and shooting) when they are completely covered in snow, as they are throughout the winter months.

