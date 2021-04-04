Simon Pond, Adirondacks, New York, USA by Dean Cobin

Picture Story

Shot at Simon Pong in Long Lake, NY in the Adirondacks. We had camped overnight in anticipation of a snowstorm and woke up to a fresh 6 inches on the ground. I came across this scene in the early morning light. Continuing snow squalls created nice isolation around the intended composition. I always look for images with what I call a visual rhythm, and this scene fits the bill. I was also very attracted to the fact that the color of the grasses was coming through and juxtaposed nicely with the fresh snow, which added a lot to the composition as well.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now