Simon Pond, Adirondacks, New York, USA by Dean Cobin

Picture Story
Shot at Simon Pong in Long Lake, NY in the Adirondacks. We had camped overnight in anticipation of a snowstorm and woke up to a fresh 6 inches on the ground. I came across this scene in the early morning light. Continuing snow squalls created nice isolation around the intended composition. I always look for images with what I call a visual rhythm, and this scene fits the bill. I was also very attracted to the fact that the color of the grasses was coming through and juxtaposed nicely with the fresh snow, which added a lot to the composition as well.
