Silver Bay, Minnesota, USA by Ernesto Ruiz

Having been socially isolated for almost a year, we miss our big adventures! What we have been able to do, instead, is explore more around our local areas... That includes our home in Saint Paul, but also a family cabin near Isabella, MN. We recently spent five nights there, and my hopes had been high for a weekend of winter wonderland shooting... However, a big forecasted snowstorm drifted south of us, touching the Twin Cities but leaving us dry up north. We did get some snow the last night there though, and drove through snow-covered roads, surrounded by scenes like this, for the first few miles on the way back home.

"Winter's Veil" was captured from the side of the road... Another example of images presenting themselves at any time, often without the need for distant or strenuous hiking. As we were driving, compositions kept popping up and disappearing, usually without a safe spot to pull over to experiment. This view, however, appeared halfway through a very long, straight segment of road, where we could have easily spotted traffic from either direction - not that anyone passed! This gave me a minute to jump out of the car and, using my telephoto lens, explore some tighter, more focused scenes than were plainly visible from the road. This particular tree, with it's dense network of small branches, captured more snow and jumped out at me as a beautiful subject for a centered composition.

