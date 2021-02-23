Sila NP, Calabria, Italy by Pierfrancesco Molinari

Picture Story

I am lucky enough to live near the Sila National Park and, when I can and the conditions are favorable, I run away to take some photos. In this circumstance in the morning about 15 cm of snow had fallen and I took the opportunity to take a walk in the woods when I came across this tree. I was attracted by the play of colors between the green of the moss, the orange of the surviving leaves, the white of the snow and the blue of the sky.

