Sidewinder Waterfall in Death Valley, California, USA by Ed Lark

Picture Story

A delightful and lesser known slot canyon is Sidewinder, one of my favourite short hikes in Death Valley. After the gradual uphill walk from the car park, you begin to enter a narrow canyon. If you are there in the Winter months, you will be rewarded with a wonderful little waterfall!

The light was indirect shade and I had the whole place to myself to set everything up. The textures of the rocks was what spoke to me the most. The 11-24 did it's usual magic and I am happy with the result!