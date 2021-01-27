Shoshone Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA by Stephanie Sheffield

Picture Story

During my visit to the Grand Canyon in the summer of 2019, I was seeking to get off the beaten path and away from the hundreds of tourists gathered at each overlook along the rim. After studying numerous Grand Canyon hiking and photography guides, I found just what I was looking for, the Shoshone Point Trail. This pleasant 2 mile, out and back, trail through a ponderosa pine forest rewards hikers with an impressive sweeping view of the vast Grand Canyon. The trail is unmarked which limits the amount of traffic on the trail. This is not a place recommended for children as there are no fences or barriers preventing a person from falling over the edge. This is the perfect spot to watch sunset and is also a popular place for couples seeking a romantic and unique location for their wedding ceremony.

I arrived about an hour before sunset and quickly got into position right on the edge of the point. I was eager to capture the shifting shadows as the sun dipped behind the horizon, but my adventure was short lived. My family had accompanied me to the point, and they were extremely nervous about my risky position. I managed to grab a couple shots before retreating to a much safer location further back on the point.

For this image, I used my Tamron 17-35mm wide angle lens which allowed me to capture the vastness of the canyon. As the sun began setting to my left, it cast a beautiful warm glow across the canyon and casting shadows into the deep ravines. In that one moment, I was in awe of the magnitude of the scene before me. Miles of barren landscape stretched across the horizon but somehow it held a beauty difficult to express in words!

