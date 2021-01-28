Shiprock, New Mexico, USA by Jory Vander Galien

Picture Story

When the spring winds come to the high desert, that is when I love to photograph most. I know many will not attempt too photograph on windy days for the risk of their equipment being damaged, however, I take that risk. The reward is worth the risk in opinion. It is not uncommon to have big winds in excess of 60-70 mph when the windy days come. This is Shiprock on a spring windy day with dust kicked up sometimes a hundred feet high.

