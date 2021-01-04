Sharavathi Backwaters, Hosanagara, India by Mythri Shastry

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I enjoy solitude. It lets my mind wander from anywhere to everywhere.

Just after a short walk from my home back in my hometown is the ever-gorgeous backwaters of River Sharavathi. This year, post rainy season, she was fuller than ever. It felt like she was doing a quiet dance to the nature's rhythm with the lush around.

Amidst this dramatic scene lied a small motor boat in solitude helping me reflect on myself and realize how lucky I was to witness this scenic beauty!