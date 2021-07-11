Sea Stacks, Black Beach, Reynisfjara, Iceland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

It was with great anticipation I travelled to Iceland in January 2020 to attend "Winter in Iceland" workshop. My primary intention, to capture the mood of Iceland. One of our first stops after checking in at the small town of Reynisfjara was the black pebble beach and the well known sea stacks.

Although it was already 1.30pm, the sun was still very low, much like an early morning sunrise. The sky was cloudless with a grey soft mist hanging over the mysterious deep grey waters. As the sky was relatively flat I made the decision to shoot the scene in Black and White. I composed the photograph in a way that the foaming water edge was creating the leading line towards the sea-stacks and a well balanced photograph. The contrast between the black shiny pebbles and the foaming white water was accentuated by shooting in Black and White.

Iceland, has a beautiful purity and incredible calmness that I am drawn too. It is rare to experience nature as it was created, without the harmful interventions of man. As I have grown and gained so much more knowledge in photography over the past year, I would love to return to Iceland to fully explore this landscape and capture its spirit.

