Scoresby Sound, Greenland by Richard Burdon

Picture Story

My second trip to Greenland, saw me visit the sparsely inhabited east side of the island. I Live near whaler and explorer William Scoresby’s birthplace in Cropton, so travelling to the fjord system that was named after him had long been an ambition of mime.

We were cruising round the Scoresby Sound fjord system in a 100-year-old Danish sailing ship when we arrived a Rhode (Red) Island, to find a traffic jam of icebergs, trapped in the narrows between the island and the mainland.

They moored the ship and we headed off in the Ribs for a trip to cruise in amongst the icebergs. For me this was the highlight of the whole trip, with the bergs towering above us and the glorious reflections in the mill pond calm waters of the fjord all around us.

The evening was dull and drizzly and the light levels were falling, so iso, shutter speed, and depth of field were all compromised, but this was too good an opportunity to miss. We fought a constant battle to keep our lenses dry, but it was worth it to capture the beauty of a part of the natural world that so few people have actually seen.

As the light level came down, I pushed the iso up to 1600 at f4.8 and still only managed a shutter speed of 1/180th second and hoped that my images would still be sharp.

Greenland is a truly beautiful place to visit, especially in winter and it’s a place I’m longing to return to.

