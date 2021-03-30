Schloss Neuschwanstein, Bavaria, Germany by Avishek Patra

Picture Story

Experiencing the majestic Neuschwanstein Castle (or Schloss Neuschwanstein), a 19th-century castle on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau in southwest Bavaria, Germany, is a unique experience. Usually one can see several images of the castle from the usual vantage points from the top of the mountain. And like many of the travelers who visit this place, I also captured the glory of the castle from the mountain top. But then, it was the next morning while capturing the castle in the early morning hours, I felt like experiencing something unique. With the magical, soft Alpine Glow in the sky, the beautiful Neuschwanstein looked like a diamond perched in the middle of the lofty mountain wall. As I marveled at the beauty and clicked a few more images, the last lights of the castle were switched off a few minutes after I had taken this image. Boy, was I lucky! This is and remains one of my favorite images from Bavaria, Germany. I will always cherish the joy of having captured the beautiful Neuschwanstein Castle in a different light.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now