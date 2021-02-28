Saxony, Germany by Avishek Patra

Picture Story

In the last of the year 2020, I took off on a drive to Saxony with my photographer friend in search for some snow. Being in the town where I live, one can only expect incessant misty rain throughout the winter months with an occasional snow shower. So, without wanting to miss out on the snow, we set of on our 6 hour long drive. Driving through the day, when we reached the destination in the evening, we could not really behold the beauty of the place - a really small town, rather a village, that seemed to have come out of the fairy tales. Small, old-styled cottages completely covered in snow, with some dimly lit streets cutting through them were extremely charming.

And as one often feels on getting warm food after days of starvation, we just went trigger happy photographing the village in the blue hour and well into the night. And as much as excited we were, I felt at the end of the day that these ground level images did no justice to the beauty in display before us. So, the next morning I woke up with extra zeal to capture some images with the drone. It was tricky business as temperature below -5 degree Celsius and some amount of snowfall happening now and then meant flying would not be easy and taxing for the battery life. Nevertheless, as the drone flew up, one could only be more and more enthralled to see the wider vista from up above. We were amazed by God's handiwork, an art of nature that was so simple and yet elegant. The best part was to observe the trees from a top view position. The white snowflakes transformed these green trees into what looked to me like a giant bunch of flowers, rather like White Chrysanthemums as my father used to plant in his garden when we were young. Of all the images from the short trip to the snowy Saxony, this image "White Chrysanthemums" remains closest to my heart and reminds me of the childlike joy I felt there.

