Satta Pass, Shizuoka, Japan by Francis Ansing

Picture Story

This image was taken at high vantage point along Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka, Japan. We drove more or less two hours from Kawaguchiko and arrived just in time before sunset. The sky was not very dramatic at that time but we were lucky to see Mount Fuji from our location. We waited until it gets dark so we could take long exposure shots of the highway. There were other photographers at that time and the area is not to wide for more than 20 people but we managed to share the space with other visitors.