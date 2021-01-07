Saskatchewan Aspens, Canada by Scott Aspinall

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A couple of weeks ago, I was wandering around in an old fashioned blizzard, freezing my face, fingers, and toes. I had ventured out to capture some of the magic that the blowing snow created on the landscape. As I wandered through familiar territory, these four aspens stood out from the forest behind. I stopped to take a look but, as I had to turn and face the wind, the snow slapped me in the face, and I quickly abandoned that idea and searched for something that wouldn't hurt so much. I did come across another scene that afternoon that was a bit more sheltered. But, no matter how many angles I tried, this scene was stuck in my mind. So I decided I needed to plow my way back through knee-deep snow with the wind in my face to capture it so I could move on to other photos.

I spent a few minutes eyeing up my composition before setting up as I knew the snow would quickly cover my lens. Once I framed this scene in my mind, I set up and tried many different shutter speeds and variations to try and freeze the snow in the best way. After a couple of dozen photos, I wrapped up the shoot and moved on to a different location. A couple of weeks later, I went to process the photo. After flipping through the set, I ended up stacking a couple of the images with the best snow movement together to try and convey to the viewer what it felt like to be there.