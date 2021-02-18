Sarek NP, Swedish Lapland, Sweden by Marta Breto

Picture Story

It was my second attempt to cross Sarek National Park, also known as Europe’s last wilderness. I enjoyed my last incursion so much that I repeated the same autumn dates in order to photograph the reddish and yellow tones on the plants. Unfortunately, this year winter came earlier than expected.

The beginning of the hike was nice. We walked over the taiga and tundra, made some harsh river crossings, ate some blueberries and photographed reindeer herds and nice landscape views. Everything was so nice until suddenly my partner and I found ourselves trapped in the middle of a windstorm.

After five days of non-stop heavy winds, rain and snow everything around us turned white. Somehow autumn left the place and winter was already here. I remember especially the moment when the mountain in front of us appeared between the clouds and a ray of light kissed the top of it. It was a magical moment but it didn’t last.

I remember using the tent as a wind-stopper and holding tight my camera. The whole of the mountain was shadowed by the clouds but suddenly a ray of light started so run from the foot of the mountain to the top. I knew that was the moment to press the shutter.

Those days winds reached 35 m/s and we were not sure that our little tent was going to make it through, so we finally needed to get rescued by helicopter in the middle of our hike. This photograph is one of the most treasured moments of the whole expedition.

