Sanibel, Florida, USA by Jennifer Brinkman

Picture Story

Photo was taken on the Sanibel causeway which connects Fort Myers, Florida with the island of Sanibel. The long causeway and bridge covers quite a long area of water between the land and the island. This morning I arrived before sunrise. A storm had just gone through the area and was just clearing as I arrived. Part of the ground area around this tree was covered in water from the storm. The sun began to rise and I looked for an interesting photo. This old tree was very stately and I wanted to capture it in a different way. I decided to do a vertical panorama with 2 photos. The reflection in the puddle was very unique and and far off island of Sanibel and the sunrise completed the photo.