Sandy, Oregon, USA by Patricia Davidson

Picture Story

This past winter I had the goal to photograph during foggy conditions. Since I'm new to the area during the last couple of years, I knew the area had a lot of potential. For several mornings I went out when I saw there was a chance of fog. I visited this location in Sandy, Oregon several times. Many photographers go to photograph the view of Mt. Hood and the valley below. I've done that too in the past and have a few photos I really like. But on this particular day, I wanted to focus on more intimate landscapes than the grander scene that included Mt. Hood. I hit the jackpot as the fog lingered for a very long time. Because of that, I was able to put on my telephoto lens and take photos during the changing light as the sun was coming up. I had a blast trying several compositions throughout the morning and came home with several keepers. For this image it was the directional light rays that caught my eye as the fog circled around this lone tree. The sun had warmed up the scene around it and I think it makes for a nice photo that I'm happy with.

