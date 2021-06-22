Sandbanks Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada

Picture Story

I enjoy Sandbanks Provincial Park in the off season best of all. This area of Ontario, Canada is a popular tourist destination, and after the hustle and bustle of people coming and going it's nice to absorb the feeling of aloneness, calmness and even abandonment.

On a particularly warm, and hazy November morning I decided that a trip to the park was warranted to re-charge my emotional batteries. The one thing I always find when visiting the dunes system at the park is that it's always changing because of the shifting sands; I am never able to re-create an image I took previously. Instead I rely on my familiarity with the overall emotions of the dunes, such as textures and quality of reflected light from the sand during various types of weather, and seasons.

I feel that familiarity with a landscape is one of the best methods of learning landscape photography, and developing more mature images. I find that this allows you to overlay your own attachment to the land, creating the potential to add an extra dimension to an image, and hopefully portraying this to your audience.

I constantly find myself being drawn into this landscape. Because it never stays the same, you're always left wondering what's over the next dune. Soon you find yourself far away from your starting place having lost yourself in the environment. These moments are the most precious for me as a landscape photographer...when I can leave myself behind, and become part of something bigger.

