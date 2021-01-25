Sand Dunes, Death Valley, California, USA by John Sims

Picture Story

First visit to Death Valley. Many great shooting locations, but was fortunate to find a "private" part of the sand dunes, avoided the crowds, and found pristine sand. Loved the dimple, and shadows of the setting sun. This was taken in December, and although very cool in the evenings, the desert held its heat long enough to get in and out without too much discomfort. I would have liked to stay a bit longer, but because of the distance back to the car left shortly after taking this shot.

