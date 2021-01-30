Salt Wave, Death Valley NP, California, USA by Thomas Carr

Picture Story

This image was taken at dusk on the salt plane of Cottonball Basin in Death Valley National Park in early March. My friend and I were out on the salt flats casing out of targets for sunrise the next morning when we came upon this salt formation. It looked like a wave retreating from a beach. We were blessed with stormy conditions that provided some good atmosphere for our entire photo trip to the Valley. Salt flats are devoid of much life due to the toxicity of the mineral deposits. Care must be taken to not place any equipment on the surface and be prepared for dust storms. The image was taken on a Gitzo tripod spread low to the ground.

