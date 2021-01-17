All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

New Years Day, 2015 we were visiting friends in Phoenix, AZ. Overnight, a cold front moved through leaving behind a rare snowfall on the hills east of Phoenix at altitudes above about 2500 ft. My friend Bill took me up some 4x4 trails into the Salt River Canyon Wilderness Area to photograph this rare event. In this shot the sun had peeked through the clouds and illuminated the foreground with a golden glow on the vegetation contrasted with the white snow. On the distant hills on the right the late afternoon sun cast a glow on the hillsides and long shadows. The Saguaro and Jumping Jack Cactus all wear a cap of snow.