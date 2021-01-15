All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture was created in Utah at the Salt Flats. I first attempted the shot at sunset but the rainstorm had a different plan in mind. This ended up making the following morning’s Sunrise perfect! This was our first time out to this unique location. “Go to the desert to heal your soul” and now I understand why that is a popular opinion . This was a 10 hour drive from where we live. It was winter and very cold out but if that doesn’t bother you then it’s an incredibly beautiful experience!