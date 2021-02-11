Salt Creek Falls, Oregon, USA by Mark Shunk

Picture Story

A snowy Saturday in the Cascades created a softly lit and somewhat misty morning for photographing this beautiful waterfall. With a total height of 286 feet, Salt Creek cascades into a deep blue lava pool and deep canyon in the Willamette National Forest. After spending an hour or so in the area I was getting ready to head out when low clouds started to slide into the canyon. I set up, composed a shot and waited to see what might happen. Just as a cloud broke apart and drifted toward the falls I snapped this shot. It turned out to be my best of the day. Salt Creek Falls is about a 2 hour drive from Bend, OR. The falls are easily accessible from a parking area, and are a great location for shooting year round.

