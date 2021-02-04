Saline, Marsala, Italy by Roberto Roberti













Picture Story

The salt pans of Marsala date back to the time of the Phoenician colias in Sicily of which there are still evident archaeological evidences. Today the salt pans are a natural park in which a high quality raw salt is produced. The best time to visit them is certainly at sunset when the reflections of the sun give very warm tones that are reflected in the shallow waters. In the salt flats there are still several mills used for the traditional salt extraction process. The salt pans are stopping places for various migratory birds. It is also possible to visit the island of mozia by boat, located in the center of the lagoon where the ruins of the ancient Phoenician colony stand.

