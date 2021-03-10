Sakara, Egypt by Richard Valenti

Picture Story

Why traveling through Egypt we visited many spectacular places and sites. The ancient pyramids of Egypt are well known, but most people only know of the Great Pyramids of Giza. The step pyramid of Sakkara is older by 100's of years. I recall we were just leaving this site when I noticed the clouds above the pyramid began to open up with striking light beams. I quickly had our driver stop and jumped out to align the pyramid in the foreground with the center of the sun beams. I moved quickly and had no time to set up a tripod for fear of losing the light. The end result is dramatic and fitting for such a distant land.

