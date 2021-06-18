Sainte Marie, Quebec, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

In October 2019, I spent a couple of days with friends in the marvelous Charlevoix region, well known in Quebec for the beautiful autumn colors. Preparing for sunset, I drove around on country roads to find an appropriate spot. When I saw this field dominated by the spectacular sky, I parked the car on the side of the road. I installed my tripod and used my Leica wide angle lens. I said, “Let’s catch the last light before sunset!” When friends ask me where I took this photo, I tell them it is near Sainte-Marie de Charlevoix, a little known small village. The GPS coordinates are 47°30'24.6291" N 70°27'36.9305" W. For me, scouting in beautiful regions is a real pleasure. It can deliver wonderful surprises

