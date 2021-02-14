Saint-Irenee, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

In February 2020, I was walking on the train tracks following the gorgeous St-Lawrence River near Saint-Irénée, Quebec, Canada. The river has tides that can reach seven meters, so it sculpts fabulous ice blocks. This particular ice block looked promising, so I left the track and went down to approach it on the frozen shoreline (underlying the importance of boot grips). That morning, it was -7C (19 F) and there was no wind. The conditions were tolerable for such an open space. I approached my model and composed the image including other less seductive ice blocks in the frame. When the sun rose, I was blown away by the shape, texture and transparency of my model.

