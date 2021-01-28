Sahara, Morocco, Africa by Frederique Levecque

Picture Story

When you are living in Europe, the most famous desert is the big Sahara. And when you are loving to travel and photography, this big ocean of sand sounds like the adventure to do ! That’s why I decided to do that trip and discover the desert following a camel caravan, with local people during 7 days in March, walking at the rythm of the camels walk and living at the rythm of bedouins life. It was an awesome journey.

I was surprised to discover how rich that land is. We experiment rain, storm, wind, sand storm, sun, hot days and cold nights. This special slow motion time in our crazy lifes is a gift. The desert is alive, it’s talking to us about who we really are. It gives time to look inside and see. The desert is a gift to the eyes too, on the early morning as at the sunset time, during the starry nights and when elements are unleashed. I was often the first one awaking up to climb a dune and sat down here to wait the Sun, to feel this magical time, when the light appears over the horizon line revealing the curves of the sand dunes in all their sensuality. The softness of this moment is impossible to describe and I tried to capture it with my camera. The shadows are dancing, carressing the perfect lines drawn by the wind.

Sometimes a storm comes and paint the desert with dark wet colors falling from the sky. Living the desert is a true experience, rich and full of sensations, but as the bedouins say, the Desert you can’t talk about it you have to live it.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now