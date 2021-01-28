Sahara Desert, Morocco by Kim Sosin

Picture Story

In 2014, I spent a couple of days living in a tent in the Moroccan Sahara. We were warned to be prepared for the temperatures to drop and be almost cold overnight, but that particular night was sweltering hot until morning light. It was briefly cooler in early morning, wo I decided to go for a quick walk in the dunes. The sun was barely up and everything was very hazy. As the sun rose and tried to break through the haze, it was magical for a few minutes.

