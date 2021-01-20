Sahara Desert M’Hamid, Morocco by Vivien Renziehausen

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture has been taken in the Sahara desert of Morocco where I spent one week to take a break from the busy daily life. It takes a 9 hour bus ride through the Atlas mountains from Marrakech to get there but it's really worth it. The beauty of the Sahara is amazing and although I did not bring my professional camera with me, I still managed to take some wonderful shots of this magnificent piece of nature. You need a very experienced guide, lots of water and a good sense of orientation in order not to get lost in this sandy world.