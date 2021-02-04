Route 1, South Iceland by Dawn Fisher

Picture Story

Iceland in the winter, the snow-covered mountains, the long-empty lonely roads, on an icy cold -6 degrees, with clear crystal clear visibility and stunning blue skies we continued our journey around route 1 in Iceland.

Having visited the glacial lagoon jokulsarlon, and the glacial tongues dancing down from the Vatnajokull glacier, we were heading back towards Kirkjubaejarklaustur for the evening when we came across this stunning scenery in front. This is the Hvannadalshnjukur range the highest mountain range in Iceland.

Getting out of the vehicle setting up the tripod directly in front of the vehicle in the middle of the road, I hastily took the photograph, although I could see the road ahead was clear I could not see behind and did not want to cause an obstruction.

I would recommend going to Iceland in the winter if you wish to see the northern lights, but for seeing the scenery I recommend going in the summer when the interior roads are open.

