Rosen Lake, Jaffray, BC, Canada by Dawnelle Salant

Picture Story

In this little gem of a town, although it sits within the Rocky Mountains, we rarely get huge snowfalls. Last Christmas, it snowed more than it had in years. I had to wade through feet of snow to get to the perfect place to take this photo. The way the scene reflected in the nearly still water was mesmerizing. The majority of this residential lake is frozen; however, this location is close to the fresh water springs that fill the lake with perfectly clear, icy cold water - even in the summer. The sun peeking through the clouds and making itself visible on this chilly, beautiful afternoon, added the perfect touch to an already impeccable scene.