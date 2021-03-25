Ronglan in Levanger Commune, Trondelag, Norway by Torbjorn Moen













Follow us Follow us

Picture Story

It was an early summer morning with belts of mist laying over the agricultural landscape. A fairytale mood! To catch the mist you have to stay up early in the morning, because the mist are fading away after the sun have rised. This place at Tuv in Ronglan, close to the village of Skogn in Levanger, have a typical landscape of corn fields and grassland. This kind of landscape dominates in the county of Trondelag wich lay in the middle of Norway. This landscape have a special charm and must be experienced by people who love different kind of landscape. Fortunately i live not far away from there I took this picture, so I don't have to drive a long way to find motiv.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now