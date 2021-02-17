Rock Creek, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, USA by Andrew Muenzfeld

Picture Story

Rock Creek winds its way around the neighborhood where I live. I recently found this spot where, if you view it from the right-hand bank, overhanging limbs from each side reflect in the stream in such a way to create a large circle that leads your eye farther upstream. I had photographed that scene just a few days before we got a fresh snow last week. For this shot, I chose to move to an island a bit farther downstream and use a telephoto lens. You lose a bit of the "circle effect" from this angle, but I liked the sheen of the water created by the fresh snow and muted light.

