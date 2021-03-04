Roche Goyon Castle, France by Jerome Colombo

Picture Story

Fort La Latte, or Roche Goyon Castle, is a fortified castle located on the tip of the Latte, near Cape Fréhel, in the Côtes-d'Armor department in the town of Plévenon in the bay of Saint-Malo. Remarkable for its location on a rocky cape, facing the sea, it has served as the backdrop for several films.

The castle was built in the 14th century by the lord of Matignon, Étienne III Goüyon. Construction of the castle began in the 1340s, its keep dates from 1365-1370. In 1379, following the return from exile of the Duke of Brittany Jean IV, the castle was besieged by Bertrand Du Guesclin. The castle was attacked and taken a second time in 1597 during the Wars of Religion, this attack by the Catholic League against the occupants loyal to Henry IV marks a time of abandonment of the building which is partially burnt down. It was not until the 18th century, under Louis XIV, that the castle regained its strategic interest and was bastioned.

Photographing this castle is easy by taking the coastal path that comes from Cape Fréhel. But photographing it at sunset is another story, because given its location, it is only possible with the help of a drone or from the tip of Saint-Cast-le-Guildo, with a telephoto lens (a 70-200mm is sufficient).

Not having a drone, I chose this second solution. But that's not all: To have the sunset and the castle, you will need to be there on summer day, when the sun is most northwest. Then there is only hope that the sky and the sun are cooperative. The place is beautiful, and worth the trip.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now