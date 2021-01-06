All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Our lifelong ambition to visit Antarctica was not without its hiccups. Our first attempt saw us get all the way down to Ushuaia on the Beagle Channel at the southern tip of Argentina. We boarded the ship for our 11 day voyage but after only 24 hours, found that one of the engines was unserviceable and we weren't going anywhere. Hugely disappointing to say the least but we salvaged a week in Patagonia before we headed home to the UK and re-booked for the next year.

A year later we didn't even get to leave the UK - 2 weeks before our departure date we were informed that the ship was still in Italy being re-engined! Not to be deterred, we again re-booked and, the following year actually achieved our dream with the most fantastic 11 day trip across the Drake Passage to the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. I took a lot of shots!

This one is one of our first glimpses of land after 48 hours at sea. It is of Robert Island with its imposing mountain and not a lot else. The ship was some distance away so the image is shot at 300 mm to capture the detail of the complete snow cover and a few rocky outcrops on the mountain. The weather was calm and clear with some light cloud to add interest to the sky. The rest of the trip yielded many wonderful images and 4 years on, I'm still editing some!