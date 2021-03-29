Road to Skye, Scotland by Robert Hewitt

Picture Story

We were staying near Callakille on Applecross and regularly walked the coastal area with its great views. The road is on the North Coast 500 route but was quiet whilst we stayed.

This was taken from the north Applecross area looking down the Inner Sound towards the Cuillens. Part of the impact of this scene is that the road comes over the brow of a hill and you are presented with this vista - a real wow! moment.

The weather was clear and the clouds high, but the light was very contrasty looking south in middle of the day - hence the Black & White rendering.

