River Shiel, Blain, Moidart, Scotland by Steven Marshall

After a heavy fall of overnight snow here on Moidart on the west coast of Scotland, I left my house early on a Saturday morning and drove along freshly snow-covered single-track roads to the River Shiel at Blain in the hope of capturing some images of the snow before it melted. Snow never lasts long here, generally disappearing within a day of falling because of our maritime climate and the warming effects of the Gulf Stream.

When I arrived at Blain, a magical scene welcomed me. Golden morning light was fighting its way through mist to illuminate the snow-covered trees and the air was so calm and still. I quickly set up my gear and set to work on taking a few images of the old bridge that crosses the river there. After a short while, I turned around to see what was behind me and was treated the most beautiful sight. For the briefest of moments, the mist and cloud parted to allow the warmly coloured light of the rising sun to illuminate a patch of trees on the river bank to the north of me.

I immediately changed my position and sought out a composition that would lead the eye along a snow-covered stone wall and on to the part of the river bank upon which the light was falling. With the composition framed, the exposure set and the shutter button pressed, I was hoping that I had manged to capture what was the briefest of moments. The light disappeared as quickly as it had arrived, leaving me unsure as to whether or not I had managed to capture it. I was so relieved when I saw the image on the screen on the back of the camera, confirming that I’d captured a fleeting and special moment.

