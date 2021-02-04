Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania, USA by Bill Sisson

Picture Story

Ricketts Glen State Park in Pennsylvania features more than 20 waterfalls scattered along hiking paths. During winter cold spells the waterfalls freeze over partially or completely. The hiking paths are closed during the winter due to ice and snow on the trails, except for people who have proper ice equipment, experience, and register with the park office. For such hikers, the park can offer a wonderland of frozen waterfalls. I have hiked the trails during winter a number of times, and have tried to capture the flowing water that has transformed into ice. This image is a small detail from a waterfall which captures the essence of falling and frozen water.

