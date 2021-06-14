Ria de Aveiro, Torreira, Portugal

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This image is an example of what is always worth believing and the effort to leave house at 4.00 am to photograph. The weather that morning was not at all suitable for a colored sunrise , but I believed it and took a chance, because the forecasts gave an unstable weather.... In the end the light appeared, and the moment was registered. The image was taken just before 6.00 am. In this summer season, sunrise is quite early, but it is exceptionally gratifying, as there are no crowds....it is a Zen moment...

