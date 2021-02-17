Reine, Lofoten, Norway by Lukasz Lukomski

Picture Story

It was one of those days when you're never sure what will happen. I arrived early, in total darkness. All weather apps were showing plenty of clouds around and a very slim chance of sunshine. I stayed for almost an hour, waiting for any change in wind or clouds. And then, in the first few minutes after sunrise it all worked out great. Clouds on the horizon opened up just enough to get this golden light out. In the end it was one of the best mornings I've had in Lofoten.

