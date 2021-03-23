Redpoint Beach, Scotland by Jackie Matear

Picture Story

Redpoint Beach - aptly named given its red-hued sand - is located on a headland in an empty part of Wester Ross, in the Northwest Highlands of Scotland. It is accessed via a single-track read that passes a few small settlements and simply ends at the small parking area a short walk from the secluded beach.

The weather was not very inspiring on the afternoon that I was there, with heavy cloud and flat light, nor was there much tidal activity to be able to shoot long exposures. I was about to head back to the car when I noticed a small break in the clouds to the west. I quickly attached a long lens to my camera, composed my image looking across the Minch (the strait of water separating the mainland and the Hebrides) towards the Raasay and the mountains on the Isle of Skye and kept my fingers crossed.

The long drive was worth it when there was a brief burst of light as the sun dropped below the clouds. I did not have a reverse graduated neutral density filter so fitted a two stop filter over the sky down to the mountains and a one stop filter over the bottom of the image up to the cloud line in order to retain the detail in the highlights. I also attached a polariser to remove some of the glare from the water and slow the shutter speed.

