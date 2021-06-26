Red Wing Sunset, Minnesota, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I really like to take shots with silhouettes in them. When I go out to take photos of a sunrise or the sunset, I look for any potential silhouette shots. I especially like sunset silhouette photos hat have layers of color in the background.

For this shot, I was driving home from an event as the sun was setting. Like many photographers, I always take my camera gear with me. The camera may never leave the car, but I would hate to have missed a sunset like this one.

