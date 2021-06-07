Red Wing, Minnesota, USA

Picture Story

At the end of the day, I am always on the lookout for a beautiful sunset. Like other photographers, I watch (and hope) for evening clouds, however, not so many clouds as to completely block the sun. I have some favorite local locations for sunsets, these spots have great foregrounds and/or silhouette opportunities. On a rare occasion, there is a sunset that is so beautiful that it needs no foreground. I feel like the sunset in this photo is one of those sunsets. Any addition to the photo would just be clutter and take away from the magnificent sky.

