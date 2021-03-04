Red Sea Sunset, Egypt by Mike Page

Picture Story

In 2017 I fulfilled a life-long dream of taking part in a dive safari in the Red Sea. This photo was taken anchored off the Egyptian coast at St. John’s Reef after days of deep diving with hammerhead sharks at Daedalus Lighthouse and a pleasant afternoon snorkeling with dolphins. We’d been at sea for several days already and hadn’t seen the shore for at least three days before enjoying this sublime sunset over the hills. The incredible thing about the Red Sea is the dramatic contrast between the utterly barren desert and the beautiful corals and tropical fish under the surface. It’s as if the underwater world is compensating for the craggy land behind.

