All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The annual company sales conference is held in Las Vegas, Nevada. On two separate occasions, I was fortunate enough to spend some time at the Red Rock Canyon State Park. Desolate beauty are the two words that come to mind when I look at these photos. It was truly a worthwhile trip and I could have easily spent an entire day there, rather than a few hours. Despite - or perhaps because of - the desert conditions, the area held up wonderfully in both color and black and white.